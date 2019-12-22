Play

Maulet (calf) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Maulet was limited in practice all week after playing in Week 15 against the Dolphins, but will ultimately be ready to go against Pittsburgh. He will likely get most of his work Sunday as a situational piece in the Jets' secondary.

