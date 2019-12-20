Play

Maulet (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Maulet missed the Week 15 win over the Dolphins but worked as a limited practice participant all week to earn the questionable tag. The 26-year-old was playing a near every-down role prior to suffering the injury, and he figures to return to that workload if able to play Sunday.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends