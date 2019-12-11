Play

Maulet (calf) is listed as doubtful for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Maulet started his fourth straight game in Week 13 against the Bengals, but he left early with an injury and hasn't practiced since. In his stead, Darryl Roberts, Maurice Canady and Nate Hairston should rotate in.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories