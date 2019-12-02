Maulet is dealing with a calf strain and is considered week-to-week, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Coach Adam Gase said Maulet won't practice Wednesday, so the team will monitor his recovery in the final two practices to determine whether he can gear up for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Maulet has started at cornerback in four straight games, and he's been solid in coverage with 4.6 yards per target allowed.