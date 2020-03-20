Play

Maulet agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets opted not to tender Maulet, but the team has ultimately decided to offer him an alternative one-year deal. The 26-year-old started six games for New York in 2019, and he stands to play a depth role in the secondary during the 2020 campaign.

