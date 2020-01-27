Play

Maulet finished the 2019 season with 37 tackles and one interception.

Maulet came on strong late in the season, recording 28 tackles and his lone interception in his final four games played. Given the Jets' lack of dependable cornerback options and Maulet's strong play down the stretch, the team will likely do all it can to bring the restricted free agent back into the fold for 2020.

