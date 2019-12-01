Play

Maulet (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Cincinnati.

It's unclear how Maulet suffered the injury, but he was forced to exit the contest in the third quarter. As long as the Memphis product is sidelined, look for Brian Poole and Darryl Roberts to see an increase in snaps.

