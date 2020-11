Davis recorded a game-high 12 tackles (eight solo), a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the Chargers.

Davis seems to be improving with every game, as the rookie third-round pick set a new career best in tackles while flying all over the field. He's locked into an every-down safety role for the winless Jets and is quickly emerging as one of the few silver linings in what has been a disastrous season.