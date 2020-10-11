site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: Back from two-week absence
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
Davis (groin) is active Week 5 against Arizona.
Davis hasn't suited up for the
Jets since Week 2, but he'll make his return after logging limited practices each day this week. While Davis could be a depth option in the secondary, look for his primary role to be on special teams. More News
