Jets' Ashtyn Davis: Big Apple bound

The Jets selected Davis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

Davis was the heart of California's stout defense over the past few seasons. He was a two-year starter who collected six interceptions over the last two seasons. Davis was unable to test at the combine due to a groin injury but the film shows that he is a strong athlete. Davis has the versatility to cover in the slot or play single-high safety depending on how Greg Williams chooses to deploy him. Regardless, the Jets are getting a versatile piece to their defensive backfield with the Davis addition.