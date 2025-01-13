Davis recorded 35 total tackles and two interceptions over 15 games in 2024.

The 28-year-old safety from California tallied fewer tackles (37 to 35), passes defended (eight to two), interceptions (three to two) and forced fumbles (one to zero) this season compared to his output in 2023, despite playing 35 more defensive snaps. However, Davis was productive in his lone start this season, recording nine total tackles and two interceptions in the Jets' Week 18 win over the Dolphins. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after signing a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Jets last offseason.