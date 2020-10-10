site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Ashtyn Davis: Labeled as questionable
The Jets have listed Davis (groin) as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Davis was limited at practice all week and should be considered a true game-time decision at this point. He has missed the Jets' previous two games due to a nagging groin issue.
