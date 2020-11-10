Davis recorded five tackles (four solo) and a pass defensed in Monday's 30-27 loss to the Patriots.

Davis also had a sack wiped out by an egregious roughing the passer penalty. The rookie safety has blossomed nicely since returning from an early-season groin injury, as Davis has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in each of the last two games while displaying a nice combination of coverage ability and physicality. His full-time role on defense has led to Davis' removal from New York's kick returner role, which now belongs to wide receiver Braxton Berrios.