Davis is expected to start at strong safety in 2020, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Davis played 10 games (six starts) as a rookie last season, recording 36 tackles and a pass breakup. The Jets signed Lamarcus Joyner this offseason, but Hughes believes that Davis has the edge in the safety competition. If Davis is able to earn the starting job outright, the 24-year-old could provide some IDP value.