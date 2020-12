Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Davis (foot) could be done for the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Davis has started the last five games at free safety, recording 30 tackles and a pass breakup. The Jets are excited about his future with the team, although he rookie third-rounder could be placed on IR after suffering a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Raiders. Matthias Farley should take over for Davis if he indeed can't return.