Jets' Austin Golson: Inks deal with Jets

Golson signed with the Jets on Sunday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Golson was signed by the Jets as an undrafted free agent. The 312-pound Auburn product is touted for his position versatility and technique, and has a shot as either a guard or center on the Jets practice squad. To have any chance of earning a spot on the 53-man roster Golson will need to improve his athletic ability and power.