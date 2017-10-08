Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Brings in touchdown Sunday

Seferian-Jenkins brought in six of eight targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns.

Seferian-Jenkins was able to exploit a defense that's been among the most generous to tight ends thus far in 2017, notching a season high in catches while bringing in his first touchdown of the season. The towering tight end did average a season-low 4.8 yards per reception, but the main takeaway from his first three games is that QB Josh McCown clearly trusts him as part of the short-to-intermediate passing attack. The 25-year-old has certainly had his share of hiccups since coming into the league as the Bucs' second-round pick in 2014, yet he's been trending in the right direction since arriving in the Big Apple midway through last season. He'll look to make his mark again in a Week 6 showdown with the Patriots.