Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Brings in touchdown Sunday
Seferian-Jenkins brought in six of eight targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Browns.
Seferian-Jenkins was able to exploit a defense that's been among the most generous to tight ends thus far in 2017, notching a season high in catches while bringing in his first touchdown of the season. The towering tight end did average a season-low 4.8 yards per reception, but the main takeaway from his first three games is that QB Josh McCown clearly trusts him as part of the short-to-intermediate passing attack. The 25-year-old has certainly had his share of hiccups since coming into the league as the Bucs' second-round pick in 2014, yet he's been trending in the right direction since arriving in the Big Apple midway through last season. He'll look to make his mark again in a Week 6 showdown with the Patriots.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Perfect against Jaguars•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Returns to the mix Sunday•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Not in ideal shape•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Suspension lifted•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: No receptions Saturday•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Pushing for huge role•
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...