Seferian-Jenkins finished the 2017 season with 50 catches on 74 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.

While the total production wasn't overly impressive, Seferian-Jenkins had one of the better offensive seasons for a Jets tight end in recent memory. In fact, he had multiple touchdowns overturned this season due to questionable calls (or questionable NFL rules), which would have obviously boosted his total production. That said, he was never used much as a high-volume receiver, and it's unlikely to happen if he returns next year. The unrestricted free agent has indicated that he would like to come back, though he's apparently already turned down a two-year, $8 million contract offer.