Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Could return to New York next season
Seferian-Jenkins finished the 2017 season with 50 catches on 74 targets for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.
While the total production wasn't overly impressive, Seferian-Jenkins had one of the better offensive seasons for a Jets tight end in recent memory. In fact, he had multiple touchdowns overturned this season due to questionable calls (or questionable NFL rules), which would have obviously boosted his total production. That said, he was never used much as a high-volume receiver, and it's unlikely to happen if he returns next year. The unrestricted free agent has indicated that he would like to come back, though he's apparently already turned down a two-year, $8 million contract offer.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Doubtful for season finale•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Misses second straight practice•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Dealing with two injuries•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held in check once again•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to seven yards•
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...