Seferian-Jenkins missed Wednesday's practice with foot and rib injuries, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.

Seferian-Jenkins hasn't missed a game since opening the year with a two-game suspension, but his fast start feels like a distant memory. He hasn't found the end zone since Week 7 and has caught just 11 passes for 69 yards the past five weeks. ASJ did record a career-best mark of eight receptions when the Jets and Patriots squared off back in Week 6.