Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Five catches in loss

Seferian-Jenkins brought in all five targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

Seferian-Jenkins wasn't targeted as often as on some other weeks, but he managed to turn in the second-highest catch total on the team by corralling all five of his looks. The 25-year-old did see his three-game streak of posting a receiving touchdown come to an end, but he clearly remains one of Josh McCown's most trusted targets. Now having logged under 30 receiving yards in three of his past four games, he'll look to up his overall totals versus the Bills in a Week 9 Thursday night matchup.