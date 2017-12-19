Seferian-Jenkins caught both of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's loss to the Saints.

After scoring touchdowns in Weeks 5-7, Seferian-Jenkins has eclipsed 30 receiving yards just once, as the Jets' passing game has reverted back to the past few years of not utilizing the tight end much. With a home game against the Chargers coming up, Seferian-Jenkins is likely to spend much of his time on the line trying to slow down Joey Bosa.