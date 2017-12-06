Seferian-Jenkins caught two of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.

The seven yards came out to a season low for Seferian-Jenkins, and he's now been held to two catches in three of his last four games after starting the season with six straight games with at least three. The big-bodied target is seeing competition from Eric Tomlinson, who logged 43 offensive snaps to Seferian-Jenkins' 58 on Sunday, but Tomlinson is not much of a receiving threat. The true competition is coming on the outside as Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson have gotten hot on the perimeter. Look for Seferian-Jenkins to get a little more involved against a Denver team that boasts a trio of shutdown corners but has had a lot of trouble stopping tight ends.