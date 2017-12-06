Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to seven yards
Seferian-Jenkins caught two of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.
The seven yards came out to a season low for Seferian-Jenkins, and he's now been held to two catches in three of his last four games after starting the season with six straight games with at least three. The big-bodied target is seeing competition from Eric Tomlinson, who logged 43 offensive snaps to Seferian-Jenkins' 58 on Sunday, but Tomlinson is not much of a receiving threat. The true competition is coming on the outside as Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson have gotten hot on the perimeter. Look for Seferian-Jenkins to get a little more involved against a Denver team that boasts a trio of shutdown corners but has had a lot of trouble stopping tight ends.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Targeted seven times•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Posts season-best yardage total against old squad•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to two catches•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Five catches in loss•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Scores again•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Robbed of second touchdown in seven-point loss•
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Top Waiver Wire RBs
Who is Jamey adding at the RB position? Find out here.