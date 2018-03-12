Seferian-Jenkins is "highly unlikely" to return to the Jets in 2018, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Seferian-Jenkins resurrected his NFL career in 2017 after a disastrous tenure with the Buccaneers, ultimately finishing the season with 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. His final stat line isn't entirely indicative of his effectiveness as he had multiple catches called back due to questionable penalties, but he nonetheless proved he can be an effective offensive weapon when given the opportunity. The Falcons and Seahawks are rumored to be the two teams with the most interest in signing the 2014 second-rounder.