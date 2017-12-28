Seferian-Jenkins (foot/rib) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The tight end has opened Week 17 preparations with back-to-back absences in practice, making it uncertain if he'll be able to give it a go for the season finale against the Patriots. Seferian-Jenkins is averaging just three receptions and 23 yards over his last eight games and hasn't reached the end zone during that span, so his fantasy ceiling looks fairly limited even if he gains clearance to play Sunday.