Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Misses second straight practice
Seferian-Jenkins (foot/rib) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The tight end has opened Week 17 preparations with back-to-back absences in practice, making it uncertain if he'll be able to give it a go for the season finale against the Patriots. Seferian-Jenkins is averaging just three receptions and 23 yards over his last eight games and hasn't reached the end zone during that span, so his fantasy ceiling looks fairly limited even if he gains clearance to play Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Dealing with two injuries•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held in check once again•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to seven yards•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Targeted seven times•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Posts season-best yardage total against old squad•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to two catches•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.