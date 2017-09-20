Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Not in ideal shape

Jets coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Seferian-Jenkins needs to get in better shape to be activated for Sunday's game against Miami, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Bowles apparently isn't thrilled with how Seferian-Jenkins looked at Wednesday's practice after the tight end was away from the team for two weeks while serving a suspension. Regardless, it'll be a major surprise if Seferian-Jenkins isn't active Sunday, considering three of the team's other tight ends are recovering from injuries. Repeatedly mentioned as a standout throughout the offseason and training camp, Seferian-Jenkins could initially be eased into action with a limited workload, but he's still a clear favorite to emerge as the Jets' top tight end. Given the lack of the talent throughout the rest of the offense, he could eventually serve as Josh McCown's go-to option.