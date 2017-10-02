Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Perfect against Jaguars
Seferian-Jenkins reeled in all four of his targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-20 overtime win over the Jaguars.
Since returning to the lineup in Week 3, Seferian-Jenkins is tied for second on the team with 10 targets and catches with nine. The Jets are very clearly looking to control the ball in the passing game and win with the run and defense. With that kind of conservative game-planning coupled with few weapons outside, look for Seferian-Jenkins to be consistent in his solid, but not spectacular, production.
