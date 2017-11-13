Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Posts season-best yardage total against old squad

Seferian-Jenkins brought in six of nine targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

ASJ was held in check for a considerable portion of the contest, but he was able to put together a fourth-quarter surge that enabled him to post his best receiving yardage total of 2017. The fourth-year tight end has proven to be an ideal fit within the Jets' offensive scheme, and despite not getting into the end zone since Week 7, his 39 receptions are certainly keeping him relevant in PPR formats. He'll look to build in Sunday's effort against the Panthers in Week 12 following a Week 11 bye.