Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Posts season-best yardage total against old squad
Seferian-Jenkins brought in six of nine targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Buccaneers.
ASJ was held in check for a considerable portion of the contest, but he was able to put together a fourth-quarter surge that enabled him to post his best receiving yardage total of 2017. The fourth-year tight end has proven to be an ideal fit within the Jets' offensive scheme, and despite not getting into the end zone since Week 7, his 39 receptions are certainly keeping him relevant in PPR formats. He'll look to build in Sunday's effort against the Panthers in Week 12 following a Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Held to two catches•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Five catches in loss•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Scores again•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Robbed of second touchdown in seven-point loss•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Brings in touchdown Sunday•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Perfect against Jaguars•
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...