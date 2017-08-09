Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Pushing for huge role
Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) could be the Jets' top option in the passing game, NJ.com's Connor Hughes reports.
Seferian-Jenkins has received glowing praise from both reporters and team officials ever since he slimmed down to around 260-265 pounds in the offseason. His strong work from OTAs and minicamp reportedly has carried over to training camp, where the Jets are in desperate search of NFL-caliber receiving targets. The team already was expected to reintroduce tight ends to the passing game under new offensive coordinator John Morton, and the extent of that development could be greater than initially expected with top wideout Quincy Enunwa (neck) is slated to miss the whole year. Seferian-Jenkins still needs to serve a two-game suspension but is nonetheless pushing for a huge role on offense starting in Week 3. The 2014 second-round pick has never lacked for athletic upside, seemingly limited by his poor off-field habits -- and the accompanying injuries -- more so than anything else through three seasons.
