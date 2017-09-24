Play

Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Returns to the mix Sunday

Seferian-Jenkins, who served a two-game suspension to start the season, is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

It remains to be seen how heavily Seferian-Jenkins is utilized in his return to the mix, as he gets back up to speed in the Jets offense. However, he does figure to be needed Sunday, with fellow tight ends Eric Tomlinson (ankle) and Jordan Leggett (knee) both inactive.

