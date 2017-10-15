Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Robbed of second touchdown in seven-point loss

Seferian-Jenkins caught eight of 11 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown while also having a second touchdown turned into a fumble in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Patriots.

Seferian-Jenkins capped the opening drive with a one-yard touchdown catch on third down after a pair of running plays failed to get the job done. It looked like he scored another short touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the officials somehow ruled it a fumble in what most observers would agree was an egregious error. The 6-foot-5, 262-pound tight end knows how to use his massive frame in tight spaces and is emerging as a go-to red-zone weapon for quarterback Josh McCown with touchdowns in consecutive weeks. Seferian-Jenkins doesn't get much downfield work, though, as evidenced by his season average of just 6.6 yards per catch.