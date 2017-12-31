Seferian-Jenkins (ribs/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots.

Seferian-Jenkins' absence in the Jets' season finale comes as no surprise after originally being listed as doubtful heading into the weekend. Eric Tomlinson figures to see a majority of the reps at tight end with Seferian-Jenkins sidelined.

