Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Scores again
Seferian-Jenkins nabbed three of five targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to Miami.
Seferian-Jenkins put the Jets up by two scores with a 10-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter, marking his third consecutive game with a score. The former second-round pick is finally living up to his potential on a New York team devoid of other established weapons in the passing game. Despite missing the first two games of the season to suspension, only four tight ends have more touchdowns than Seferian-Jenkins thus far this season.
