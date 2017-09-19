Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Suspension lifted
Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) was reinstated Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Seferian-Jenkins was originally handed a two-game suspension in March for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. He was impressive all summer in training camp and flashed his upside as a red-zone threat by snagging a 12-yard score in the preseason finale, so there's optimism Seferian-Jenkins will finally live up to his second-round billing with the Jets this season, especially given the barren state of the team's receiving corps.
More News
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: No receptions Saturday•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Pushing for huge role•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Carries momentum into camp•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Could more more involved in passing game•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Down to 260 pounds•
-
Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Suspended two games•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...