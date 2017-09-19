Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Suspension lifted

Seferian-Jenkins (suspension) was reinstated Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Seferian-Jenkins was originally handed a two-game suspension in March for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy. He was impressive all summer in training camp and flashed his upside as a red-zone threat by snagging a 12-yard score in the preseason finale, so there's optimism Seferian-Jenkins will finally live up to his second-round billing with the Jets this season, especially given the barren state of the team's receiving corps.