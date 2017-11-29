Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Targeted seven times

Seferian-Jenkins nabbed two of seven targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Carolina.

Sunday was the second time in three games that Seferian-Jenkins was limited to two catches, the only such games of the season. It might be that defenses are key on stopping the big-bodied target, but he should be expected to turn things around. Seferian-Jenkins saw the field on 59 offensive plays on Sunday, 31 more than any other Jets tight end, and has been targeted at least five times in seven of nine contests this season. As Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse keep testing defenses on the outside, Seferian-Jenkins should get some more room to work with over the middle.