Seferian-Jenkins will take his first free-agent visit with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Jimmy Graham heading to Green Bay and Luke Willson unsigned, the Seahawks have a glaring need at tight end, where blocking specialist Nick Vannett (back) and converted quarterback Tyrone Swoopes are the only players on the roster as free agency begins. A 2014 second-round pick, Seferian-Jenkins failed in Tampa Bay while dealing with off-field issues and disagreements with coaches, but he re-emerged as a useful dump-off target for the Jets last season, catching 50 of 74 passes for 357 yards and three scores. His marks of 7.1 yards per catch and 4.8 yards per target were among the worst in the league for a tight end or wideout, but they're largely reflective of how he was used by the Jets. ASJ likely would get more downfield chances in Seattle, where Graham averaged 4.0 catches for 47.6 yards per game with 18 touchdowns in 43 appearances the past three seasons. Seferian-Jenkins is only 25 years old, and he's already in the Seattle area to work out near his alma mater (University of Washington).