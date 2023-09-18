Seibert made his only field-goal attempt from 34 yards and converted his lone PAT try in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Dallas.

Seibert didn't get many opportunities as the Zach Wilson-led Jets offense was stifled by Dallas' ferocious defense, but he made both of his kicks when called upon. The kicker signed to the Jets' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster Sunday with Greg Zuerlein (groin) unavailable. If Zuerlein sits out again in Week 3 against the Patriots, Seibert should continue to fill in.