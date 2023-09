Seibert signed with the Jets on Saturday and is expected to kick in place of Greg Zuerlein (groin) in Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Seibert kicked in three games for the Lions last season. He went 3-of-5 on field-goal attempts and 12-of-12 on extra-points. The veteran has had also had stints with the Browns and Bengals. He has mainly been a fill-in option for teams since starting 16 games in Cleveland during his rookie campaign in 2019.