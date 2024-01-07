Seibert (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against New England.

Seibert was elevated to the Jets' active roster from their practice squad Saturday, possibly as a result of Greg Zuerlein recently managing a quad injury. However, the latter wasn't listed on New York's injury report and is kicking Sunday, so the somewhat curious move to elevate Seibert will result in him being inactive for the team's season finale. Seibert will end 2023 having kicked in one game, nailing his only field-goal attempt and lone extra-point try against Dallas in Week 2.