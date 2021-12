Walter is dealing with an illness and has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

That explains why Walter, though listed as active, had not played a snap in a contest he seemed poised to play a key role in. With Tevin Coleman (concussion) already out, next up for the Jets' Week 14 backfield work is the duo of La'Mical Perine and Ty Johnson.