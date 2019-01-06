Jets' Avery Williamson: Finds success in first year as Jet
Williamson finished the 2018 season with a career-high 120 tackles (80 solo) and three sacks, also adding an interception.
Williamson latched on with the Jets as a free agent after four seasons in Tennessee, and the move seems to have paid dividends for both sides, as Williamson easily eclipsed his previous high of 104 tackles. He's also consistent when it comes to getting to the quarterback, recording between 2.0 and 3.5 sacks in each of his five NFL campaigns.
