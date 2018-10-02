Williamson recorded nine tackles (six solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble across 77 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

In a contest dominated by the Jaguars, Williamson was one of the lone bright spots on the Jets defense. The linebacker forced a fumble and tipped a pass that resulted in an interception. He was second on the team in tackles and played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps.