Jets' Avery Williamson: Forces fumble Sunday
Williamson recorded nine tackles (six solo), a pass defensed and a forced fumble across 77 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
In a contest dominated by the Jaguars, Williamson was one of the lone bright spots on the Jets defense. The linebacker forced a fumble and tipped a pass that resulted in an interception. He was second on the team in tackles and played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps.
More News
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Shines in Week 3 loss•
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Participates in practice Saturday•
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Not practicing Monday•
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Inks pact with Jets•
-
Avery Williamson: Likely signing with Jets•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Finishes strong with 11 tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bell's Fantasy outlook
Le'Veon Bell is reportedly set to return to the Steelers during their Week 7 bye. Dave Richard...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.