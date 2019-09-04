Jets' Avery Williamson: Going under knife Thursday
Williamson will have surgery Thursday to repair his torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williamson was expected to start at linebacker for the Jets this after a strong 120-tackle campaign in 2018, but he suffered an unfortunate knee injury in early preseason. The 27-year-old has only missed one game during his five-year career, and the Jets are hoping since his injury occurred in August, he'll be healthy for the 2020 season.
