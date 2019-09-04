Williamson will have surgery Thursday to repair his torn ACL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williamson was expected to start at linebacker for the Jets this after a strong 120-tackle campaign in 2018, but he suffered an unfortunate knee injury in early preseason. The 27-year-old has only missed one game during his five-year career, and the Jets are hoping since his injury occurred in August, he'll be healthy for the 2020 season.

