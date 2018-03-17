Williamson signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Jets on Friday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Williamson fills the Jets' middle linebacker void that was created when they let Demario Davis walk in free agency. The four-year pro has two seasons with over 100 tackles, but Williamson saw just 41 defensive snaps per game in 2017 and fell short with only 92 tackles. With a hefty pay day on deck and little competition surrounding him, expect Williamson to be a Week 1 starter.