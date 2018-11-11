Jets' Avery Williamson: Logs 11 tackles in loss
Williamson recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble during Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.
Williamson was one of the lone bright spots for Gang Green's defense which allowed Buffalo's offense to score 41 points during a Week 10 loss. Prior to Week 10, the Bills had eclipsed 20 points only once this season. Williamson has posted more than 10 tackles in two consecutive weeks, and will look to continue his streak during Sunday's game against the Patriots.
