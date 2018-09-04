Jets' Avery Williamson: Not practicing Monday
Williamson did not practice Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
The reason for Williamson's absence remains relatively unknown. Look for more updates to come in the next few days, as the Jets are still a week away from their season opener against the Lions on Monday night.
