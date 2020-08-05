Williamson (knee) said Wednesday that he expects to be healthy to kick off the 2020 season, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Williamson is recovering from an ACL tear that caused him to miss the entire 2019 campaign. He looked like a potential cut candidate in New York earlier this offseason, but C.J. Mosley's decision to opt out both opens up cap space for the Jets and increases Williamson's value as a starter. The 28-year-old managed 120 tackles, three sacks and an interceptions across 16 games with the team back in 2018.