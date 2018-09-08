Jets' Avery Williamson: Participates in practice Saturday
Williamson (undisclosed) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Williamson was held out of practice due to an undisclosed injury earlier this week, but appears to have gotten healthy. The 26-year-old is expected to suit up Monday against the Lions.
More News
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Not practicing Monday•
-
Jets' Avery Williamson: Inks pact with Jets•
-
Avery Williamson: Likely signing with Jets•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Finishes strong with 11 tackles•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Gets third sack in four weeks•
-
Titans' Avery Williamson: Gets first sack in Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...