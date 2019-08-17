Williamson (knee) was placed on IR Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Williamson's move to IR comes as no surprise after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday. He was a vital piece of the Jets defense in 2018 and his absence will open up a significant number of inside linebacker snaps. Neville Hewitt will figure to step into a starting role with Williamson out for the season.