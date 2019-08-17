Jets' Avery Williamson: Placed on IR
Williamson (knee) was placed on IR Saturday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Williamson's move to IR comes as no surprise after he was diagnosed with a torn ACL on Friday. He was a vital piece of the Jets defense in 2018 and his absence will open up a significant number of inside linebacker snaps. Neville Hewitt will figure to step into a starting role with Williamson out for the season.
