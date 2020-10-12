Williamson had eight tackles (six solo), two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Williamson was effective against both the run and the pass, but his effort went for naught, as the Jets fell to 0-5. He picked off Kyler Murray at Arizona's 31-yard line and returned it all the way to the 10, only to watch New York settle for a field goal to make it 7-3 Cardinals at the time. That's as close as the Jets would get the rest of the way. After working his way back from injury in a sheltered role to start the season, Williamson has come on with 23 tackles in the last three games.