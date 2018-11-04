Williamson recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) and a sack during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.

Williamson recorded his second highest tackle total of the season, having now accumulated 56 tackles on the year. The five-year pro was a bright spot among Gang Green's starters Week 9, and will look to continue building upon a strong season during next Sunday's tilt against the Bills.

